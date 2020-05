TWICE is gearing up for their comeback and has released a stunning M/V teaser for "More & More".

On May 24 at midnight KST, the popular idol group has finally unveiled their M/V teaser via the group's official social media accounts. The members look like real-life fairytale princesses in sumptuous dresses, and fans cannot wait to finally see their comeback on June 1st at 6 PM KST.

Are you ready for TWICE's comeback?