Red Velvet's Seulgi & Irene are up to the challenge in 'Amazing Saturday' preview

Red Velvet's Seulgi and Irene are guests on next week's 'Amazing Saturday'!



In the preview for the tvN variety show, Red Velvet's first ever duo subunit Seulgi and Irene took their shot at the music challenges. Both seemed extremely confident about the missions, and Seulgi expressed, "I've never lost a game. We're goddesses of games."



When the 'Amazing Saturday' cast members question whether they're really as good as they say, the Red Velvet members reveal their competitive side.



This episode of 'Amazing Saturday' airs on May 30 at 7:40PM KST.