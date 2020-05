Singer/actress Hyosung is getting in on the '1 'Gang' a Day' craze!

On May 29, Hyosung uploaded her own dance cover of Rain's "Gang", originally released in 2017. The song is currently a hot trend right now over 2 years after release, and Hyosung has decided to partner up with a dance crew for her own take of the dance!

What do you think of Hyosung's "Gang"?