Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Lee Seo Jin to guest on 'Three Meals a Day' in the fishing village

Actor Lee Seo Jin, arguably the representative "face" of tvN's 'Three Meals a Day' series, will be appearing as a guest on the ongoing season of 'Three Meals a Day' in the fishing village!

According to reports on May 30, Lee Seo Jin will be participating as the final guest of 'Three Meals a Day' in the fishing village season 5. The actor will be heading off to the fishing village today (May 30) to meet up with this season's cast members, including Cha Seung Won, Yoo Hae Jin, and Son Ho Joon.

Previously during the first episode of 'Three Meals a Day' in the fishing village 5, cast member Yoo Hae Jin jokingly requested to Na Young Suk PD, "What's Lee Seo Jin up to? Tell him t come over." However, when Na Young Suk PD contacted Lee Seo Jin on the spot via text message, Lee Seo Jin responded, "Tell them I'm very sick", causing laughter!

In the end, it seems that Lee Seo Jin will be paying a visit to 'Three Meals a Day' in the fishing village season 5, after all. 

