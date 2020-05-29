BTS, Lim Young Woong, & Young Tak top singer brand value rankings for May

On May 30, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed brand value rankings for singers for this month, based on big data analysis.

According to the Institute, 1st place in brand value rankings for singers this month went to BTS with a total of 15,615,734 points. In 2nd and 3rd place came hot 'Mister Trot' stars Lim Young Woong and Young Tak, respectively, with Lim Young Woong earning a total of 13,489,442 points and Young Tak earning a total of 7,176,033 points.

Girl group Oh My Girl came in 4th place with 6,668,709 points, followed by solo artist IU with 6,380, 856 points.

From 6th through 10th place are, in order: (G)I-DLE, EXO's Baekhyun, Kang Daniel, NCT, and IZ*ONE. Check out the full analysis results below.