Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 hours ago

Red Velvet's Wendy & Block B's Zico collab 'My Day is Full of You' from 'The King: Eternal Monarch' OST

Red Velvet's Wendy and Block B's Zico have collaborated for 'The King: Eternal Monarch' OST.

"My Day is Full of You" is a romantic hip hop ballad that serves as the theme for Jung Tae Eul (played by Kim Go Eun) and Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho), and it's about your day being full of thoughts about someone else. The music video above features romantic moments between the two characters as they confess their love for one another.

What do you think of Wendy and Zico's "My Day is Full of You"?

northstars199 pts 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Thank God we got Wendy back safe and alive.

SonneAlvarez25 pts 19 hours ago
19 hours ago

I thought Zico didn't renew his contract with his company and was going to pursue a soloist career. Is he still part of block b?

