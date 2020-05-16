Red Velvet's Wendy & Block B's Zico collab 'My Day is Full of You' from 'The King: Eternal Monarch' OST

Red Velvet's Wendy and Block B's Zico have collaborated for 'The King: Eternal Monarch' OST.



"My Day is Full of You" is a romantic hip hop ballad that serves as the theme for Jung Tae Eul (played by Kim Go Eun) and Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho), and it's about your day being full of thoughts about someone else. The music video above features romantic moments between the two characters as they confess their love for one another.



What do you think of Wendy and Zico's "My Day is Full of You"?