CNBLUE's Yonghwa introduces his upcoming Wedding Boyz' project single 'Would You Marry Me?'

CNBLUE's Yonghwa has released an introductory teaser for his upcoming Wedding Boyz' project single "Would You Marry Me?".



In the 'Reply Film' teaser above, Yonghwa says that he wanted to share some warmth and return the love that he's been receiving. Wedding Boyz' reunion project will be Part 1 of Yonghwa's brand new solo music release series, the 'Reply Project'. All four of the original Wedding Boyz' project group members, including Yonghwa, Highlight's Doojoon, Lee Joon, and Kwanghee, are coming together for a single titled "Would You Marry Me?", a song perfect for congratulations at a wedding ceremony.



"Would You Marry Me?" drops on May 19 KST. Check out Yonghwa's teaser above, and make sure to turn on the English captions!