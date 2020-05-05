EXID's Hyerin signs with sidusHQ after departure from Banana Culture

EXID's Hyerin has signed on as an artist under sidusHQ as of May 5!

Back in January of this year, Hyerin became the final member of EXID to depart from Banana Culture, the girl group's original debut label. Now, Hyerin will be starting anew under sidusHQ, also home to Jang Hyuk, Kim Yoo Jung, Jo Bo Ah, Kim Ha Neul, etc.

sidusHQ relayed on May 5, "We have become new family with the bright, lovely, and talented EXID's Hyerin. We will support her to the fullest so that Hyerin can show new sides of her through broadcast promotions, YouTube, musicals, and more, as she is full of ambition in numerous areas. Please send your anticipation and support."

