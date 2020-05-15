New girl group Woo!ah! shout 'woo!ah!' in debut MV

New girl group Woo!ah! have dropped the music video for their debut track "woo!ah!".



In the MV, the Woo!ah! members meet up to join for a photo and dance underneath color raindrops. "woo!ah!" is the title track of the NV Entertainment girl group's first single album 'Exclamation'.



Watch Woo!ah!'s "woo!ah!" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!



