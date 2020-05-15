5

2

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

New girl group Woo!ah! shout 'woo!ah!' in debut MV

AKP STAFF

New girl group Woo!ah! have dropped the music video for their debut track "woo!ah!".

In the MV, the Woo!ah! members meet up to join for a photo and dance underneath color raindrops. "woo!ah!" is the title track of the NV Entertainment girl group's first single album 'Exclamation'.

Watch Woo!ah!'s "woo!ah!" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

  1. Woo!ah!
  2. WOO!AH!
1 871 Share 71% Upvoted

0

jeyjin1,491 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

I love it when the name of the debut track is also the name of the group. It's like their saying that this is the song that represents the type of group they want to be.

Share
Lee Yeon Hee
Actress Lee Yeon Hee to tie the knot!
4 hours ago   6   38,074
Momoland
Momoland to make a comeback next month
6 hours ago   9   7,648
GRAY
GRAY drops moody MV for 'Moon Blue'
32 minutes ago   0   176
Lee Yeon Hee
Actress Lee Yeon Hee to tie the knot!
4 hours ago   6   38,074
Jungyeon
TWICE's Jungyeon shows off her self-dyed hair
14 hours ago   23   15,655
Momoland
Momoland to make a comeback next month
6 hours ago   9   7,648

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND