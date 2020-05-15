Hitchhiker x rapper Sokodomo drop funky, trippy 'Sugar' MV for 'SM Station'

Hitchhiker and rapper Sokodomo have dropped a funky, trippy music video for "Sugar".



The MV features imagery that you wouldn't expect with Hitchhiker's trademark metallic suit and Sokodomo hanging out around town. "Sugar" is the SM Entertainment composer and rapper's collaboration for 'SM Station', and it's about breaking out of the ordinary and usual.



Watch the "Sugar" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.




