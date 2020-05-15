3

2

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Hitchhiker x rapper Sokodomo drop funky, trippy 'Sugar' MV for 'SM Station'

AKP STAFF

Hitchhiker and rapper Sokodomo have dropped a funky, trippy music video for "Sugar".

The MV features imagery that you wouldn't expect with Hitchhiker's trademark metallic suit and Sokodomo hanging out around town. "Sugar" is the SM Entertainment composer and rapper's collaboration for 'SM Station', and it's about breaking out of the ordinary and usual.

Watch the "Sugar" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. misc.
  2. HITCHHIKER
  3. SOKODOMO
  4. SUGAR
  5. SM STATION
0 270 Share 60% Upvoted
Lee Yeon Hee
Actress Lee Yeon Hee to tie the knot!
4 hours ago   6   37,906
Momoland
Momoland to make a comeback next month
6 hours ago   9   7,628
GRAY
GRAY drops moody MV for 'Moon Blue'
30 minutes ago   0   176
Lee Yeon Hee
Actress Lee Yeon Hee to tie the knot!
4 hours ago   6   37,906
Jungyeon
TWICE's Jungyeon shows off her self-dyed hair
14 hours ago   23   15,633
Momoland
Momoland to make a comeback next month
6 hours ago   9   7,628

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND