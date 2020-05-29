New 5-member boy group GIDONGDAE releases sentimental 1st MV teaser for pre-debut single 'Party Like This'

2

2Y Entertainment's 5-member rookie boy group GIDONGDAE will be releasing their first pre-debut single soon!

GIDONGDAE is made up of members Giwon, Taedong, Yehyun, Jin, and Horim. Among the members, Giwon, Taedong, and Yehyun are former 'Produce 101' season 2 contestants, and fans have been patiently waiting for the boys' official debut in a group ever since the end of the survival show. 

GIDONGDAE's first pre-debut single "Party Like This" is set for release on June 3 at 6 PM KST. In the single's first MV teaser above, you can catch the boy group members having a good time on the beachside at night, creating a familiar, sentimental mood. 

Also check out "Party Like This"s album cover image, below. 

