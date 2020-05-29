Get ready to party at home with 'KCON:TACT 2020 Summer's 2nd artist lineup

CJ ENM's first ever 'KCON:TACT 2020 Summer' online festival has just announced a slew of second lineup artists, greeting fans at home with special experiences like the live concert, a virtual meet and greet, and more!

The second lineup for 'KCON:Tact 2020 Summer' is made up of MAMAMOO, Stray Kids, Kang Daniel, Kim Jae Hwan, VICTON, ONEUS, EVERGLOW, VERIVERY, CRAVITY, Natty, as well as JO1 - the project group most recently born from the Japanese version of 'Produce 101'.

These amazing artists will be performing right alongside even more fantastic teams announced during the first lineup reveal - MONSTA X, GFriend, Pentagon, IZ*ONE, Golden Child, LOONA, Nature, The Boyz, AB6IX, and TOO.

'KCON:TACT 2020 Summer' goes live from June 20-26 via Mnet K-Pop's official YouTube channel.