Rookie boy group D1CE will be returning with their long-awaited 2nd mini album, 'Draw You: Remember Me'!

According to the boy group's 2nd mini album release schedule below, official teasers kick off June 1 with a series of concept photos, before moving on to content including a tracklist, MV teasers, an album highlight medley, and more.

D1CE's first full comeback of 2020 is set for June 17 at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned!