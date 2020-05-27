8

5

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MONSTA X take you behind the scenes of 'Fantasia X' album photo shoot

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X have revealed the making of their 'Fantasia X' mini album photo shoot.

In the behind-the-scenes video above, fans can check out unseen footage of the members' teasers and album jacket photos. MONSTA X made a comeback with their title track "Fantasia" and mini album 'Fantasia X' yesterday.

Take a look at MONSTA X's making-of clip above, and watch their "Fantasia" MV here if you missed it!

  1. MONSTA X
  2. FANTASIA
0 307 Share 62% Upvoted
NCT 127
NCT 127 drop 'Punch' dance practice video
2 minutes ago   0   0

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND