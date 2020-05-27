MONSTA X have revealed the making of their 'Fantasia X' mini album photo shoot.
In the behind-the-scenes video above, fans can check out unseen footage of the members' teasers and album jacket photos. MONSTA X made a comeback with their title track "Fantasia" and mini album 'Fantasia X' yesterday.
Take a look at MONSTA X's making-of clip above, and watch their "Fantasia" MV here if you missed it!
8
5
Posted by1 hour ago
MONSTA X take you behind the scenes of 'Fantasia X' album photo shoot
MONSTA X have revealed the making of their 'Fantasia X' mini album photo shoot.
0 307 Share 62% Upvoted
Log in to comment