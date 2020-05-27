Highlight open up official V Live fan club for Light

Highlight opened up an official V Live fan club for their fans Light.



Applications for Highlight's official second generation fan club will be open from May 25 to June 29 KST, and the membership will last from June 30 to the end of the year, December 31. The membership fee without a welcome kit amounts to $20.13 USD, while a membership with a welcome kit is set at $28.18 USD.



Take a look at Highlight's fan club page here.



In other news, Highlight members Doojoon, Yoseob, Kikwang, and Dongwoon are currently serving in the military.