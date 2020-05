Here's a heart-fluttering highlight preview of VIXX member Ken's 1st solo mini album, 'Greeting'!

'Greeting', set for release this May 20 at 6 PM KST, contains a total of 5 all-new tracks - title track "10 More Minutes", "To Us Who Have To Endure" with Monday Kiz, "Approaching You Sincerely", "Meteor Shower", and "So Romantic" written and composed by Ravi and Puff.

Which song are you looking forward to the most?