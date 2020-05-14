OUI Boys' Kim Yo Han, Jang Dae Hyun, Kang Seok Hwa, & Kim Dong Han hint at a new pre-debut performance video

OUI Entertainment's upcoming new boy group, currently known as the OUI Boys, will be launching their very own, official YouTube platform on May 15, in preparation for their debut later this year!

In addition, on May 15 at 6 PM KST, the OUI Boys plan on greeting fans with a brand new pre-debut performance video, marking their first post via their new YouTube channel. Judging by the teaser photo above, the upcoming performance video will include OUI Boys members Kim Yo Han, Jang Dae Hyun, Kang Seok Hwa, and Kim Dong Han.

Stay tuned for even more updates on the OUI Boys, coming soon!