OnlyOneOf light it up in trippy 'Angel' (Prod. by GRAY) MV teaser

Rookie boy group OnlyOneOf is ready to light it up in a trippy, eccentric MV teaser for their comeback title track, "Angel" (Prod. by GRAY)!

OnlyOneOf's upcoming title track "Angel" marks the first ever track produced by AOMG musician GRAY for a K-Pop idol group. The boys' new single album 'Produced by [ ] Part 1' kicks off a new series of albums where they team up with various producers of all genres, widening their musical spectrum.

'Produced by [ ] Part 1' contains a total of 3 tracks including "Designer" (Prod. by BOYCOLD), "Angel" (Prod. by GRAY), and "You-Lie-Me" (Prod. by Cha Cha Malone). Check out OnlyOneOf's "Angel" MV teaser above, while you wait for their full comeback on May 21 at PM KST!