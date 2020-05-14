Hitchhiker x rapper Sokodomo burn up the playground in 'Sugar' MV teaser for 'SM Station'

Hitchhiker and rapper Sokodomo have dropped their second music video teaser for "Sugar"!



The two artists burn up a playground as they reveal more of the song's melody and rap line. SM Entertainment composer Hitchhiker and Sokodomo are teaming up for the next 'SM Station' release, and after their first unique teaser, they're giving more of a preview of the upcoming track in the MV teaser above.



"Sugar" drops on May 15 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser above?