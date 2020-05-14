Fox's 'The Masked Singer' gives shoutout to BTS's Jimin again, hoping he'll appear as a contestant

Fox's popular singing competition program 'The Masked Singer' (based off of the Korean singing competition series 'Mask King' on MBC) has once again given a shoutout to BTS's Jimin, in a recent interview with American media outlet 'StyleCast'!

Ever since season 2 of the program, fans of BTS have been requesting that Jimin appear as a contestant, to showcase his singing voice to more audiences. Back in April of this year, Nicole Scherzinger - one of the celebrity judges of 'The Masked Singer' - also named BTS's Jimin as the "must-see" Korean artist they want as a contestant on the show.

Now, in 'StyleCast's recent interview featuring the show's producer Izzie Pick-Ibarra and more, BTS's Jimin was once again mentioned as a contestant hopeful for season 4 of the series, coming this fall!

Meanwhile, Fox's 'The Masked Singer' season 4 with celebrity judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger is expected to begin productions some time this August.