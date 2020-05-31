CL shows support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement

CL used her platform to support the #BlackLivesMatter movement.



On June 1 KST, the artist took to her personal Instagram account to share a link to the petition in support of black rights after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN last week. On her Instastory, she encouraged her fans to sign the petition with supportive hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.

CL showed her support for the movement following a number of other Korean artists, including GOT7's Mark, Jay Park, Crush, and DAY6's Jae.

You can read more about the movement here and sign the petition here.