Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

CL shows support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement

CL used her platform to support the #BlackLivesMatter movement. 

On June 1 KST, the artist took to her personal Instagram account to share a link to the petition in support of black rights after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN last week. On her Instastory, she encouraged her fans to sign the petition with supportive hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.

CL showed her support for the movement following a number of other Korean artists, including GOT7's MarkJay Park, Crush, and DAY6's Jae

You can read more about the movement here and sign the petition here

  1. CL
Luxorris49 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Everybody has to talk about something that happend in America, it's whole world's problem now... meanwhile kids are killed and injured everyday in Palestine. I am really disgusted that US Police does things like that, but I am American, never been there, so I really don't appreciate when whole world's attention goes to things like that.

TreyzDay4ever0 pt 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

Hm interesting

