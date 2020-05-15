0

AOA's Jimin says she's ready to share personal life on new YouTube channel '﻿Boss Baby Jimin﻿'

AOA's Jimin has opened up her own YouTube channel!

On May 15, Jimin shared her first video on her brand new YouTube channel 'Boss Baby Jimin'. The AOA leader reveals that she's ready to share her personal life with fans, and she also says her aim is to create a channel that's like hanging out with a friend.

Watch Jimin's introduction video above. Are you excited for her YouTube videos?

