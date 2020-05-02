29

8

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

ASTRO reveal 'Knock' performance spoiler

AKP STAFF

ASTRO have revealed their performance spoiler for "Knock"!

In the teaser video above, fans get a peek at ASTRO's choreography for their upcoming title track. "Knock" is the title song of their upcoming seventh mini album 'Gateway', which drops on May 4 KST.

Watch ASTRO's "Knock" performance spoiler above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. ASTRO
0 1,904 Share 78% Upvoted
A Pink, Akdong Musician (AKMU), B.A.P, Taeyang, BLACKPINK, Zico, BTS, Girls
The best CF songs of Kpop Groups
1 day ago   132   40,523
G-Dragon, Seungri, SUGA, Epik High, g.o.d, Oh Hyuk, IU, (Park Sang Hyun) Thunder, Seo Taiji, Jonghyun, Key, Zion.T
43 Collaborations of the digital queen IU
16 hours ago   22   24,516
Jeon So Mi
Jeon So Mi is coming back soon
4 hours ago   17   11,198

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND