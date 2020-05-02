ASTRO have revealed their performance spoiler for "Knock"!
In the teaser video above, fans get a peek at ASTRO's choreography for their upcoming title track. "Knock" is the title song of their upcoming seventh mini album 'Gateway', which drops on May 4 KST.
Watch ASTRO's "Knock" performance spoiler above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
29
8
Posted by19 hours ago
ASTRO reveal 'Knock' performance spoiler
ASTRO have revealed their performance spoiler for "Knock"!
0 1,904 Share 78% Upvoted
Log in to comment