Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 18 hours ago

Ha Sung Woon sings 'I Fall in Love' for 'The King: Eternal Monarch'

Ha Sung Woon is the voice behind "I Fall in Love" for 'The King: Eternal Monarch'.

The MV features footage of Ha Sung Woon in the studio along with scenes between emperor Lee Gon (played by Lee Min Ho) and Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun). "I Fall in Love" is about starting to fall in love and the excitement you feel at the beginning of a relationship.

Watch Ha Sung Woon's "I Fall in Love" MV above! Have you been watching 'The King: Eternal Monarch'?

