News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

A Pink win #1 + Performances on May 2nd 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, Second Aunt KimDaVi debuted with "Gimme Gimme", NCT Dream came back with "Ridin", Oh My Girl returned with "Nonstop", GWSN made a comeback with "Bazooka!", Legit Goons came back with "Party & Bullshit", and Kim Ho Joong returned with "I Love You More Than Me".

As for the nominees, A Pink, Paul Kim, and MC the MAX were up for the win, but it was A Pink's "Dumhdurum" that took the trophy. Congratulations to A Pink!

Other performers included GOT7(G)I-DLESolarAprilH&DCRAVITYKantocignature, and TOO.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: Second Aunt KimDaVi


COMEBACK: NCT Dream


COMEBACK: Oh My Girl


COMEBACK: GWSN


COMEBACK: Legit Goons


COMEBACK: Kim Ho Joong


GOT7


(G)I-DLE


Solar


April


H&D


CRAVITY


Kanto


cignature


TOO


  1. A Pink
  2. MUSIC CORE
  3. SHOW MUSIC CORE
