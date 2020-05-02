A Pink win #1 + Performances on May 2nd 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, Second Aunt KimDaVi debuted with "Gimme Gimme", NCT Dream came back with "Ridin", Oh My Girl returned with "Nonstop", GWSN made a comeback with "Bazooka!", Legit Goons came back with "Party & Bullshit", and Kim Ho Joong returned with "I Love You More Than Me".



As for the nominees, A Pink, Paul Kim, and MC the MAX were up for the win, but it was A Pink's "Dumhdurum" that took the trophy. Congratulations to A Pink!



Other performers included GOT7, (G)I-DLE, Solar, April, H&D, CRAVITY, Kanto, cignature, and TOO.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: Second Aunt KimDaVi







==

COMEBACK: NCT Dream







==

COMEBACK: Oh My Girl







==

COMEBACK: GWSN







==

COMEBACK: Legit Goons







==

COMEBACK: Kim Ho Joong







===

GOT7







==

(G)I-DLE







==

Solar







==

April







==

H&D







==

CRAVITY







==

Kanto







==

cignature







==

TOO







===