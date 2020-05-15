Upcoming boy group OUI Boys delay release of pre-debut performance video

Upcoming boy group OUI Boys are delaying the release of their pre-debut performance video.



The OUI Entertainment idol group were set to greet fans with a brand new YouTube channel and pre-debut performance video on May 15, but the label has announced the opening of OUI Boys' YouTube channel has been postponed. The label stated, "We would like to apologize to fans waiting for the performance video to be released today with the opening of the OUI Boys channel. Please continue to show support and interest in OUI Boys, who'll provide better videos and a lot of content in the future."



OUI Boys includes former X1 member Kim Yo Han, JBJ's Kim Dong Han, Rainz' Jang Dae Hyun, 1THE9's Yongha and Junseo, and 'Produce x 101' and 'YG Treasure Box' contestant Kang Seok Hwa.



Stay tuned for updates on OUI Boys.