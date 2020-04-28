30

Posted by germainej

VIXX's Ravi & Ailee reveal live clip for 'What About You'

Ailee and VIXX's Ravi have released a live clip for "What About You".

Ravi previously revealed he would be collaborating with Ailee for the new track, and they've now released the live clip above. "What About You" is about not wanting someone special to know you're not doing well. 

What do you think of Ailee x Ravi's "What About You"?

  1. Ailee
  2. VIXX
  3. Ravi
  4. WHAT ABOUT YOU
1

srideout91675 pts 15 hours ago
15 hours ago

Ailee has the most beautiful voice. Every time she sings I find myself tearing up every time.

0

srideout91675 pts 15 hours ago
15 hours ago

Has anyone else noticed a change in Ailees voice? It seems a lot more husky. Still live her to death but a friend of mine noticed it. When we were watching her all of her immortal song covers. It seems like she strains to hit those high notes

