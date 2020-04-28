Ailee and VIXX's Ravi have released a live clip for "What About You".
Ravi previously revealed he would be collaborating with Ailee for the new track, and they've now released the live clip above. "What About You" is about not wanting someone special to know you're not doing well.
What do you think of Ailee x Ravi's "What About You"?
30
15
Posted by21 hours ago
VIXX's Ravi & Ailee reveal live clip for 'What About You'
Ailee and VIXX's Ravi have released a live clip for "What About You".
4 2,398 Share 67% Upvoted
Log in to comment