HA:TFELT (Yenny) gets covered in blood in MV for English track 'Life Sucks'

HA:TFELT (Yenny) has dropped her music video for "Life Sucks".



In the MV, the singer-songwriter is bloodied and blindfolded, and she later looks through a room covered in newspapers. "Life Sucks" is co-composed by HA:TFELT and written by HA:TFELT, and it's about moving on in life despite the downsides. The song is from her first full album '1719', which features the former Wonder Girl member's stories from 2017 to 2019.



Watch HA:TFELT's "Life Sucks" MV above, let us know what you think in the comments below, and watch her MV for "Sweet Sensation" here if you missed it.