'The King: Eternal Monarch' reveals stunning MV for Zion.T's 'I Just Want to Stay with You'

Netflix drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' revealed a stunning music video for Zion.T's "I Just Want to Stay with You".



The MV features scenes featuring Korean emperor Lee Gon (played by Lee Min Ho) and Jung Tae Eul aka Luna (Kim Go Eun) as they meet through parallel worlds. "I Just Want to Stay with You" is a theme song for Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul's romance that spans time and space, and the lyrics are about two hearts that miss each other.



Listen to Zion.T's "I Just Want to Stay with You" above! Did you watch the premiere of 'The King: Eternal Monarch'?