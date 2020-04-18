HA:TFELT (Yenny) reveals artistic 'Book Trailer 1' teaser video for '1719' album

HA:TFELT (Yenny) has dropped her 'Book Trailer 1' teaser video for her upcoming '1719' album.



The 'Book Trailer 1' teaser reveals artwork alongside captions and a jazzy melody featuring HA:FELT's vocals. '1719 - About the Times that Were Locked Away' is the singer-songwriter's first full solo album, and she'll also be releasing a limited-edition storybook including photos, doodles, and her favorite sayings. The storybook will include her '1719' album, and only 1,719 copies will be printed.



HA:TFELT's '1719' album drops on April 23 KST. What do you think of the teaser video above?

