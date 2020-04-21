SM Entertainment x Naver's 'Beyond LIVE' reveals concert lineup

SM Entertainment and Naver's 'Beyond LIVE' has revealed the new live concert streaming service's first lineup.



SuperM will be performing first on April 26 at 3PM KST, WayV on May 3, NCT Dream on May 10, and NCT 127 on May 17. Fans will be able to watch the SM Entertainment groups perform through 'Beyond LIVE' for a digital concert experience, and concert content will also be posted online after the live streams.



The teaser above for 'Beyond LIVE' introduces "a new era of live concerts" that are "beyond the stage, beyond technology," and "beyond your imagination."



Check out the 'Beyond LIVE' teaser above!



