SM Entertainment x Naver's 'Beyond LIVE' reveals concert lineup

SM Entertainment and Naver's 'Beyond LIVE' has revealed the new live concert streaming service's first lineup.

SuperM will be performing first on April 26 at 3PM KST, WayV on May 3NCT Dream on May 10, and NCT 127 on May 17. Fans will be able to watch the SM Entertainment groups perform through 'Beyond LIVE' for a digital concert experience, and concert content will also be posted online after the live streams.

The teaser above for 'Beyond LIVE' introduces "a new era of live concerts" that are "beyond the stage, beyond technology," and "beyond your imagination."   

Nice, only thing I'm suprised is that it costs 1500 coins which is roughly $30 for one show...so roughly $120 for all 4 shows :/. Im struggling handling finances right now and same goes with pretty much everyone, kinda annoyed that sm arent doing this for free though espcially when pretty much every other kpop company/artists are holding free online concerts same goes with outside of kpop as well

