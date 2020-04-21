7

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo & Kim Dong Hyun join 'All the Butlers' as regular cast members

AKP STAFF

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Kim Dong Hyun have joined 'All the Butlers' as regular cast members.

On April 21, reports revealed Cha Eun Woo and Kim Dong Hyun will be joining the SBS variety show starting in May. The two appeared as one-day guests on the April 19th episode of 'All the Butlers' alongside Lee Seung GiYang Se Hyung, and Shin Sung Rok

The show has been revolving around a concept of guest butlers after Lee Sang Yoon and BTOB's Sungjae left the show, and Cha Eun Woo and Kim Dong Hyun will now be joining the three regular cast members.

Have you been watching 'All the Butlers'?

  1. Cha Eun Woo
  2. KIM DONG HYUN
  3. ALL THE BUTLERS
1 2,488 Share 64% Upvoted

0

taichou_san1,274 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

wow so fast the find replacement

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND