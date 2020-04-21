ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo & Kim Dong Hyun join 'All the Butlers' as regular cast members

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Kim Dong Hyun have joined 'All the Butlers' as regular cast members.



On April 21, reports revealed Cha Eun Woo and Kim Dong Hyun will be joining the SBS variety show starting in May. The two appeared as one-day guests on the April 19th episode of 'All the Butlers' alongside Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se Hyung, and Shin Sung Rok.



The show has been revolving around a concept of guest butlers after Lee Sang Yoon and BTOB's Sungjae left the show, and Cha Eun Woo and Kim Dong Hyun will now be joining the three regular cast members.



Have you been watching 'All the Butlers'?