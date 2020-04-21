H&D (Lee Han Gyul & Nam Do Hyun) get up from a crash in 'Soul' MV

H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun) have dropped their music video for "Soul"!



In the MV, Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun are on the scene of a bad car crash, but they pick themselves up and continue on. "Soul" is the title song of the duo's debut mini album 'Soulmate'.



Check out H&D's "Soul" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!