Paul Kim reveals emotional MV for 'But I'll Miss You'

Paul Kim has revealed an emotional music video for "But I'll Miss You".
In the MV, friends and lovers meet and separate as they reflect on their times together in the end. "But I'll Miss You" is about an ordinary meeting and relationship that you know you'll miss.
Listen to Paul Kim's "But I'll Miss You" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
