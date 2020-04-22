H&D wish you a 'Good Night' in sleepover MV

H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun) have dropped their music video for "Good Night"!



In the MV, the two former X1 members have an adorable sleepover, where they pillow fight and nap together. "Good Night" is about someone you can finally say goodnight to, and it's a title track on their debut mini album 'Soulmate' alongside "Soul".



Watch H&D's "Good Night" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.