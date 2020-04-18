N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung performed among flowers on 'Immortal Song'.
On the April 18th episode featuring singers born in the '90s, Yoo Hwe Seung covered rock band Jaurim's 2013 "Twenty-five, Twenty-one". He said before his performance, "From what I know, it's a song about loss. Last year, I had got so many good things and memories on 'Immortal Song', and this year, I wanted to sing this song looking back."
Despite Yoo Hwe Seung's emotional performance, it was Purple Rain who took the final win.
Watch his performance above!
1
1
Posted by1 hour ago
N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung performs among flowers on 'Immortal Song'
N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung performed among flowers on 'Immortal Song'.
0 293 Share 50% Upvoted
Log in to comment