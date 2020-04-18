1

N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung performs among flowers on 'Immortal Song'

N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung performed among flowers on 'Immortal Song'.

On the April 18th episode featuring singers born in the '90s, Yoo Hwe Seung covered rock band Jaurim's 2013 "Twenty-five, Twenty-one". He said before his performance, "From what I know, it's a song about loss. Last year, I had got so many good things and memories on 'Immortal Song', and this year, I wanted to sing this song looking back."

Despite Yoo Hwe Seung's emotional performance, it was Purple Rain who took the final win. 

Watch his performance above!

