N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung performed among flowers on 'Immortal Song'.



On the April 18th episode featuring singers born in the '90s, Yoo Hwe Seung covered rock band Jaurim's 2013 "Twenty-five, Twenty-one". He said before his performance, "From what I know, it's a song about loss. Last year, I had got so many good things and memories on 'Immortal Song', and this year, I wanted to sing this song looking back."



Despite Yoo Hwe Seung's emotional performance, it was Purple Rain who took the final win.



Watch his performance above!

