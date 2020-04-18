f(x)'s Krystal congratulates sister Jessica on 31st birthday

f(x)'s Krystal congratulated Jessica on her birthday!



On April 18, Jessica celebrated her 31st birthday, and her younger sister Krystal made sure to commemorate the event. She posted the photos below on Instagram along with the message, "I love you, sis."



In the photos, the two sisters put on chic expressions with no smiles in the style that fans know them for.



Happy birthday to Jessica! Check out Krystal and Jessica's photos below.



