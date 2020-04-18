Jung Se Woon looked back on his past on 'Immortal Song'.



On the April 18th episode featuring singers born in the '90s, Jung Se Woon covered Lee Seung Hwan's 2004 track "I'm Asking". The singer-songwriter was joined by images of his childhood for the emotional song about making sure you don't regret. Jung Se Woon expressed before his performance, "The lyrics make me feel naked. It makes me feel like he's seeing through to my thoughts."



Though he was able to take the round from Ravi and Xydo, it was Purple Rain who took the final win this episode.



Watch Jung Se Woon's 'Immortal Song' performance above!



