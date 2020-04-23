3

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

'The World of the Married' to be rated 19+ for episodes 9-16

AKP STAFF

JTBC's 'The World of the Married' has announced episodes 9 until its finale 16 will be rated 19+.

On April 23, producers revealed the second half of the drama will be rated mature due to the content of the upcoming plot, stating, "The change in the relationship of the intertwined characters and their confrontations and conflicts will be extended further. We decided on a 19+ rating to capture the escalating conflict of the characters in the picture more realistically."

It's reported the screenwriter and producers wanted to take the series into a more dramatic direction, and the creative freedom required a higher rating. 'The World of the Married' centers around medical doctor Ji Sun Woo who seeks revenge on her husband, who's having an affair.

Have you been watching 'The World of the Married'?

1

Peace0825763 pts 33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago

I'm so loving this drama. It is an interesting, intense and fast moving drama. I'm just crossing my fingers it stays like this all the way 'till the end.

0

Ronaldo_Caparuch-34 pts 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

Jtbc always had somethng in their pocket when it comes to non boring rom-com drama... this drama is already viral

