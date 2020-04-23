'The World of the Married' to be rated 19+ for episodes 9-16

JTBC's 'The World of the Married' has announced episodes 9 until its finale 16 will be rated 19+.



On April 23, producers revealed the second half of the drama will be rated mature due to the content of the upcoming plot, stating, "The change in the relationship of the intertwined characters and their confrontations and conflicts will be extended further. We decided on a 19+ rating to capture the escalating conflict of the characters in the picture more realistically."



It's reported the screenwriter and producers wanted to take the series into a more dramatic direction, and the creative freedom required a higher rating. 'The World of the Married' centers around medical doctor Ji Sun Woo who seeks revenge on her husband, who's having an affair.



Have you been watching 'The World of the Married'?

