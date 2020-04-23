Kim Woo Seok announces official fandom name ahead of solo debut

Kim Woo Seok has announced his official fandom name ahead of his solo debut.



On April 23, the former X1 member revealed his fandom name as Nia. The name Nia is taken from the flower Begonia, which blooms all year and is described as "the flower that gives love." In the same way, the fandom name symbolizes "fans who will be by Kim Woo Seok's side as they spend every season together with him."



As previously reported, Kim Woo Seok is making his official solo debut with his first album on May 25 KST. This marks Kim Woo Seok's debut as a solo artist 5 years after his debut with UP10TION in 2015.



In other news, Kim Woo Seok is starring as the lead of the upcoming web drama 'Twenty-Twenty'.







