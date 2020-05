Former 'K-Pop Star' season 3 contestant and former well-known YG Entertainment trainee Jang Hanna has made her long-awaited solo debut!

Jang Hanna's debut single "Runnaway" was composed, written, and produced by Jang Hanna herself alongside The Proof. The bright, tropical track combines elements of electronic pop, pairing vividly with Jang Hanna's signature groove and vocals.

Check out the refreshing "Runnaway" MV above!