Kim Shin Young to make her trot singer debut as 'Second Aunt KimDaVi' with 1st single 'Gimme Gimme'

Comedian, MC, and radio DJ Kim Shin Young is making her solo debut as a trot singer!

For her trot singer debut, Kim Shin Young will be going by the stage name 'Second Aunt KimDaVi'. Her upcoming debut single "Gimme Gimme" will be released this May 1 at 6 PM KST, an upbeat, 'new trot' genre dedicated to stressed and overworked businessmen and businesswomen.

'Second Aunt KimDaVi' will be managed by Media Lab SiSo, headed by Kim Shin Young's fellow Celeb Five member Song Eun Yi. Are you looking forward to Kim Shin Young's trot singer debut?

