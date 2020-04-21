Former KARA member Seungyeon reveals she moved out of parents' home to get married?

Former KARA member Seungyeon revealed she moved out of her parents' home so she can get married.



On the April 21st episode of 'Radio Star', Seungyeon featured as a guest alongside former Wonder Girls' member Yubin, MBLAQ's Suho, T-ara's Boram, and MYNAME's Insoo. The former KARA member expressed, "After my debut, I hadn't ever rested for more than a month," adding that she was unable to find work recently.



MC Kim Sook mentioned, "I heard that these days your work is buying plates, pots, and things like that." Seungyeon responded, "Because I want to get married. I haven't set the date, but I moved out of my parents' home so I can get married."



She continued, "Since I was young, I lived in a dorm. All the members left, and I went back to live at my parents' home. At this age, I finally started to feel the fun of living on my own. It's been 2 and a half months."