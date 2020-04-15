F.T. Island Minhwan's wife Yulhee gives childbirth tips & more on 'Yulhee's House'

F.T. Island Minhwan's wife Yulhee released a video on childbirth tips and more on her YouTube channel, 'Yulhee's House'.



Viewers of 'Mr. House Husband' were sad to see the Minhwan-Yulhee couple and their 3 adorable kids leave the show due to the F.T. Island member's military enlistment, but fans have been keeping up with them on 'Yulhee's House'. From what happened on the day she gave birth to their twin daughters to after-care, Yulhee goes into detail about her experiences in the video above.



Watch Yulhee's latest video with English subs above!