Minhwan and Yulhee leave a touching goodbye for viewers after their last broadcast of 'Mr. House Husband'

Minhwan and Yulhee touched viewers' hearts with their last broadcast of 'Mr. House Husband'.

On February 26, KBS uploaded a clip, showing the couple sharing their thoughts of their time on the show.

The young couple definitely went through a lot after revealing that they were expecting a baby. The couple and their parents walked through the growth the family went through, and how the viewers of the show watched their son Jaeyul grow up. Minhwan talked about growing as a father and husband, further demonstrating his growth since the beginning of the show.

Check out the clip above! We wish Minhwan and Yulhee all the best as they continue on with their lives as a family of five now that the twins are born. 

RizalmieHisham10 pts 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

If he does good job while serving, maybe a career change could be in order. Job stability and benefits plus away from the stress of hate comments from nasty netizens.

0

pialim5 pts 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

I will definitely miss their episodes. I have been watching this show only because of this family. Now I will have to look for something else to watch. Good luck to the family and hoping for more opportunities in the future.

