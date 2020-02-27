Minhwan and Yulhee leave a touching goodbye for viewers after their last broadcast of 'Mr. House Husband'

Minhwan and Yulhee touched viewers' hearts with their last broadcast of 'Mr. House Husband'.

On February 26, KBS uploaded a clip, showing the couple sharing their thoughts of their time on the show.

The young couple definitely went through a lot after revealing that they were expecting a baby. The couple and their parents walked through the growth the family went through, and how the viewers of the show watched their son Jaeyul grow up. Minhwan talked about growing as a father and husband, further demonstrating his growth since the beginning of the show.

Check out the clip above! We wish Minhwan and Yulhee all the best as they continue on with their lives as a family of five now that the twins are born.