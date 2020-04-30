Actor Sung Hoon takes on multiple roles in epic teaser for his YouTube channel 'Date Who?'

Actor Sung Hoon has taken on multiple roles in an epic teaser for his YouTube channel 'Sung Hoon's Date Who?'.



For his first video on 'Sung Hoon's Date Who?', the actor revealed a teaser titled 'Which character will you choose today?', giving fans a preview of what's to come by playing a variety of characters. Sung Hoon plays everyone from a handsome prince, a mysterious swordsman, a romantic merman, and an exacting chef.



At the end of the clip, the actor asks, "Who do you want to date today?" Fans also get a look at his cute tantrum while reading the script.



Watch the teaser for 'Sung Hoon's Date Who?' above!