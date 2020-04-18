A Pink drop 'Dumhdurum' choreography videos

A Pink have dropped choreography videos for "Dumhdurum"!



The girl group made a comeback with "Dumhdurum" and their ninth mini album 'Look', which topped music charts, this past week, and fans can now check out a dance practice session. To make it easier on fans who want to learn the choreography, A Pink have released a mirrored version of their dance practice videos below.



Watch A Pink's choreography videos above and below. Have you been listening to "Dumhdurum"?

