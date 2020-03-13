BTS, EXO, & NCT are the top 3 boy groups in terms of brand value for March

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has revealed brand value rankings of K-Pop boy groups for the month of March, based on big data!

From February 12 through March 13, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data of approximately 50 boy groups including in consumer participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc.



BTS once again reigned in 1st place with a total of 12,903,195 points, raising their brand value by approximately 0.91% since last month in February. EXO followed in 2nd place with a total of 3,096,492 points, while NCT came in 3rd place this month with 2,540,480 points.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: SHINee, Seventeen, Pentagon, Super Junior, ASTRO, The Boyz, and VIXX.



