Music Video
Dongkiz are ready to strike in 'Lupin' performance MV

Dongkiz have dropped their performance music video for "Lupin"!

In the performance MV, Dongkiz are ready to strike with canes in hands as they go over their choreography. "Lupin" is the title of the group's second digital single, and it's about going after someone you have a crush on. 

Watch Dongkiz' "Lupin" performance MV above and the original MV here if you missed it. 

