MONSTA X to come back soon as 6-members with Jooheon returning to activities

According to insider reports on March 25, MONSTA X are currently preparing to make a comeback very soon as 6-members!

Reportedly, MONSTA X recently came to the decision to include member Jooheon in their upcoming comeback promotions, as Jooheon's anxiety conditions have improved significantly during his hiatus. This will mark Jooheon's return to promotions in approximately 4-5 months, since the idol announced his brief hiatus in January of this year. 

MONSTA X's 6-member comeback is expected to take place within the first half of 2020. Keep an eye out for more details!

make it 7

